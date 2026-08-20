3 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Frasier’

Frasier ran for 11 seasons, boasting the best sitcom cast around without a single dud episode… It’s no wonder that plenty of high-profile actors wanted to guest star.

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The beloved Cheers spinoff ran from 1993 to 2004 with a deep bench of 263 episodes. Led by Kelsey Grammer as the titular psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who hosts a radio call-in show in Seattle, the supporting cast included his radio show’s producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), his neurotic brother (and fellow psychiatrist) Niles (David Hyde Pierce), his ex-cop father Martin (the pitch-perfect John Mahoney), and his father’s live-in physical therapist, Daphne (Jane Leeves). And yes, Martin’s dog… Eddie (good boys Moose and Enzo).

Pictured: (L-R) Jane Leeves As Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce As Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer As Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney As Martin Crane, And Peri Gilpin As Roz Doyle. (Photo By Getty Images)

With that mix of actors and so many episodes, fan-favorite guest stars abound. Plenty of former Cheers castmates dropped by over the years, including Frasier’s exes, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and Diane (Shelley Long). However, those appearances might be best for a separate list altogether. And yes, several high-profile actors like Jean Smart and Felicity Huffman had recurring roles. Finally, virtually anyone of note in that era (from Stephen King to Macaulay Culkin) called in as a radio patient.

However, we’re going to take a look at our favorite actors who took center stage for one episode of Frasier as guest stars.

‘M’ Is For The Many Ways I’d Maim Her

Let’s kick things off with a guest star who’s nearly a glorified cameo, shall we? In the season 6 episode “Dr. Nora,” the good Dr. Crane is met with a rival self-help guru (the titular Dr. Nora, played by Mamma Mia!’s Christine Baranski) with her own call-in show at Frasier’s station. While Frasier treats callers with empathy, the ultra-conservative Dr. Nora condemns her callers, referring to people asking questions about premarital sex or even divorce as “whores.”

FRASIER — “Dr. Nora” Episode 20 — Pictured: (l-r) Christine Baranski as Dr. Nora Fairchild, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Piper Laurie as Mrs. Mulhern (Photo by Gale M. Adler/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, her borderline shock-jock persona slays in the ratings. This means Frasier needs to hatch a plan to rein Dr. Nora in, for the mental health of Seattle, of course. He and Roz discover a laundry list of issues with Dr. Nora (to include a spotty work record, multiple divorces of her own, and an affair with a married man). While the worst offense in Frasier’s POV is that Dr. Nora’s PhD. is in Physical Education ( “She’s a gym teacher!” Frasier exclaims), they also uncover an unhealthy relationship with Dr. Nora’s mother…

Enter maybe one cinema’s most infamous mothers, Carrie’s Piper Laurie. Thinking he’s actually doing Dr. Nora a favor that may soften her rough on-air persona, Frasier pleads with her mother to make amends. Dr. Nora’s mother ends up crashing the studio while her daughter is on air, going full-fledged Margaret White on her, berating her daughter live on air.

Dr. Nora ends up having a meltdown while the show is still live, storming out of the studio, never to be seen again.

Curtains…

Next up, we have classical British actor Sir Derek Jacobi poking fun at overwrought acting in season 8’s “The Show Must Go Off.”

While at a sci-fi convention trying to grab an autograph for his son, Frasier spots Jackson Hedley (Jacobi), a Shakespearean actor who left a huge impression on him and Niles when they were preteens. Hedley currently plays a soulless android on a third-tier TV show, inspiring Frasier (who recruits a very game Niles) into action.

The Brothers Crane rent out a theater and stage a production of Hedley’s one-man show, starring the man himself. However, during rehearsals, Frasier and Niles discover (with great disbelief) that their memories betray them. Hedley is perhaps the biggest ham ever to have lived, and a truly terrible actor to boot.

Despite Niles and Frasier’s efforts to derail the play to save face, the show does indeed go on, leading to one of the funniest scenes in the show’s history.

Sidebar: Us and Black Panther actor Winston Duke caught this episode at a young age and has said it helped inspire him to become an actor himself.

Where Every Gay Bartender Knows Your Name

Finally, we have a solid fan-favorite episode (and with good reason), season 11’s “The Doctor Is Out,” with guest star Sir Patrick Stewart.

It all starts when Frasier suspects Roz’s new boyfriend is gay (you see, he dresses nicely and works out… hey, Dr. Crane is a boomer, after all). Naturally, this leads Frasier to attempt to catch Roz’s boyfriend in a popular Seattle gay bar while wearing impossibly tight tennis shorts (… it’s a long story). Being something of a local celebrity, a patron of the bar calls in to Frasier’s show the next day, seemingly forcing Dr. Crane out of the closet to thousands of listeners.

However, one of those listeners happens to be the very powerful (and very gay) opera director Alistair Burke (Stewart). The high-society star takes an interest in Frasier, and Dr. Crane finally gets what he’s always wanted… to be part of a power couple.

As it sinks in that Burke’s fancy gifts, upper-crust social invites, and lavish vacation offers are more than tokens of friendship, Frasier is forced to reconcile just how far he’s willing to go to maintain this power coupling… and hijinks ensue.

Honorable Mentions…

So, Frasier fans, who are your favorite guest stars across 11 years of the show? Legendary astronaut John Glenn in season 8’s “Docu.Drama,” or maybe James Earl Jones in season 4’s “Roz’s Krantz & Gouldenstein Are Dead.” Or could it be the burly Bob Hoskins in season 10’s “Trophy Girlfriend,” playing Frasier’s old PE coach (who ends up haunting Dr. Crane anytime he’s around his current girlfriend, who also happens to be a PE coach…).

FRASIER — “Trophy Girlfriend” Episode 15 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Bob Hoskins as Coach Fuller — (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Go ahead and let us know in the comments… we’re listening.