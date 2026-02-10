Lindsey Vonn Issues Statement Following Downhill Ski Crash At Winter Olympics

Following her terrifying Winter Olympics downhill ski crash, Lindsey Vonn resurfaced on social media with a statement.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Vonn shared a photo of her skiing at the Winter Olympics. “Yesterday, my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would,” she stated. “It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing, the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches.

Also explaining what led to her downhill crash, Vonn wrote, “I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”

Following the crash, Vonn was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she had emergency surgery. The athlete revealed that she sustained a complex tibia fracture, which is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to be fixed properly.

Vonn Says She Has No Regrets

Despite the terrifying crash and major injuries, Lindsey Vonn stated she has no regrets for participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” she wrote. “Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”

Vonn then acknowledged the risks she took. “And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love.”

She continued, “And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try.”

Addressing her fans, Vonn stated she hopes everyone’s takeaway from her skiing journey is “you all have the courage to dare greatly.

“Life is too short not to take chances on yourself,” she added. “Because the only failure in life is not trying.”