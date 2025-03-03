Linda Thompson Speaks out About Son Brody Jenner’s Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner

Linda Thompson has provided a slight update about the relationship between her son, Brody Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Thompson spoke to Us Weekly about the situation at the Cure Addiction Now’s Inaugural Fundraising Evening at the Beverly Hills Hilton last month.

“He was absolutely right,” Thompson said about her son. “[Caitlyn] was not there. That’s when we knew [her and she] was not there when Brody was growing up, or Brandon.”

Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner were married from 1981 to 1986 and share Brody and Brandon. Following their divorce, Caitlyn famously married into the Kardashian family. The former Olympian’s relationship with Brody and Brandon has been estranged for decades.

“Brandon is the one who taught Brody how to ride a bike, throw a baseball, and do all the things that a big brother will teach his little brother,” Thompson recalled. “But there were years that would go by when [Caitlyn] didn’t call them, didn’t see them, no ‘Happy Birthday,’ no ‘Merry Christmas’ [and] no, ‘You guys OK after the Northridge earthquake?’ Nothing.”

However, Linda pointed out that she recently spoke to Caitlyn about the estrangement.

“I said, ‘You know, sometimes truth comes around to bite you in the butt. You have to be accountable for the things that you did and didn’t do as a parent,’” Thompson said. “I’m not so sure she’s as accountable as she should be. She’s a work in progress, but Brody and Brandon are very forgiving.”

Thompson then said, “We all are [forgiving], and Caitlyn comes to all family events, and we all love her. We all wish her well. The truth hurts sometimes, and she was not there.”

Brody Jenner Previously Stated He Received a ‘Real Sincere Apology’ From Caitlyn Jenner For Being an Absentee Parent

While appearing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brody Jenner discussed his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

“Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology,” Brody said during a January 2024 episode. “It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology. You know, ‘I’m sorry for not being there,’ and honestly, it meant a lot.”

Brody then recalled Caitlyn not being there when he was a child. “I’d randomly see him — ‘him’ at the time — you know, here and there,” Brody said. “But, mom would tell me that I would write on cards, ‘Why doesn’t dad call me on my birthday?’”

Although he admitted that The Kardashians made him feel “a little bit abandoned,” Brody noted that he understood Caitlyn was “going through [her] own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say.”