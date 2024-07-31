Lily Allen Says James Corden Was Very ‘Flirtatious’ and Would ‘Beg’ to Hang Out With Her

Lily Allen recently revealed that James Corden used to be a “flirtatious” friend who would “beg” to hang out with her.

During the latest episode of her podcast, “Miss Me?”, the singer responded to a host of listener questions. One person specifically asked whether Lily ever had a “beg friend,” which is British slang for a kiss-a**.

“Yeah, James Corden was a bit of a beg friend for me,” Allen said in response to the inquiry.

She explained that James was “very flirtatious.” Additionally, she ended up introducing him to her group of friends.

“I’d say if I’ve ever had a famous beggy friend it was James Corden, back in the day,” she continued.

James is famous in his own right, best known for his successful acting career and as host of the “Late Late Show.”

That being said, “He’s not begging me anymore,” Lily stated. “I’m not begging him either. I can’t do anything for him now. He’s good.”

Lily Allen Opens Up About James Corden Being a ‘Beg Friend’

Lily defined a “beg friend” as someone who makes a habit of “latching on, jumping onto s–t” — which is apparently what Corden used to do.

“You know when someone contacts you, and then you don’t respond to that thing, and then a couple days later they’ll send you a message? Like, ‘Just following up on this.’ It’s like, I know. That’s why I ignored you, and when you keep following up, that’s the begging.”

However, Lily mentioned that she herself has also been guilty of this dynamic, stating she would “would ‘beg friend’ Charli xcx.”

Additionally, Lily went on to say the “beg friend” conversation reminded her of a former collaborator, with whom she had a falling out.

“We were working together, but we were also close friends, and then it sort of coincided with the breakdown of my marriage,” she said.

While the individual hadn’t been “beggy” to Lily specifically, “the way that person’s gone about it, I’m just not into it. I don’t need it. I’m really happy. I’ve got a great life. I’ve got great friends. I don’t need that energy,” she said.