lili-reinhart-receives-crucial-health-diagnosis-after-longtime-suffering

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared that she received a major health diagnosis after repeatedly having her symptoms dismissed by doctors.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old shared photos on Instagram from a hospital bed, showing her stomach after laparoscopic surgery. Reinhart revealed that she was recently diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition where uterine tissue grows outside the uterus, leading to cramping and chronic pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms,” she wrote alongside the snapshots. “Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”

“It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain,” she added.

Lili Reinhart Details Advocating for an MRI

Reinhart said she advocated for her own MRI, which led to her diagnosis of adenomyosis—a condition similar to endometriosis where tissue grows into the muscular wall of the uterus.

“I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take — while, at the same time, another gynecologist told me I ‘probably didn’t have endo’ and should just go on the pill,” she explained.

“I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so,” Reinhart said. “(Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It’s estimated 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo according to the World Health Organization.)”

Reinhart also shared a photo of herself holding a piece of paper that reads, “Believing women’s pain shouldn’t be REVOLUTIONARY,” and tagged the Endometriosis Foundation of America in her post.

Fellow Actresses Rally Behind Lili Reinhart Following Health Diagnosis

Of course, fans and peers alike rallied behind Reinhart in the comments section to her harrowing post.

“The medical gaslighting of women in particular is so crazy!!!! Thank you for sharing your story!!!!!!” Snow White actress Rachel Zegler wrote. “Ps. ‘Should just go on the pill’ are words that are thrown at me any time I raise a question or concern…” The Strangers: Prey at Night actress Bailee Madison added.

“I’ve been battling with adenomyosis/endo too, and not until I did a Prenuvo at 33 I was finally relieved of this never-ending chronic distress I’ve been living with, and every Dr brushed off for my entire life. I’m so glad you’re able to do something to ease you. And advocating publicly about it. Have a quick recovery!” 3 Body Problem actress Eiza González wrote.