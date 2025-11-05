Lil Wayne Falls Ill, Misses High-Profile Event

Lil Wayne was recently forced to bail out on a high-profile event due to health issues.

The famed rapper was supposed to appear at the Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records Verzuz battle, which was part of ComplexCon in Las Vegas, on Oct. 25. However, he was noticeably absent, leaving fans confused and concerned.

Luckily, fellow rapper B.G. shared more details about Lil Wayne’s absence. While appearing on The Breakfast Club on Oct. 31, B.G. revealed that Wayne was not feeling well enough and even had to go to the hospital.

“Shorty wasn’t feeling good, man,” B.G. said. “He had a concert at Drai’s the same night, and he canceled that as well, you know.”

B.G. further shared, “Like I told him, we ain’t spring chickens no more, man. You’ve got to make sure you get your rest and make sure that your body and health are just all the way intact.”

Lil Wayne Was to Attend the Same Event Young Bleed Was at Before His Passing

Although Lil Wayne had to skip the Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records Verzuz battle, No Limit star Young Bleed was present for the event.

However, he was hospitalized hours after attending an after-party for the event.

His son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, confirmed the news, stating that the rapper had a sudden brain aneurysm and collapsed. He died on Nov. 1 at the age of 51.

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u 💔💔💔 #youngbleed #mydad # #myfather @therealyoungbleed,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Clifton further stated, “I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Clifton also shared a video in which he confirmed that Young Bleed “gained his wings” on Nov. 1. He then said he wanted to clear up a lot of “false narratives” surrounding the situation, including his father’s age. Clifton further thanked the doctors who helped his late father.



