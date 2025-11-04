famed-rapper-young-bleed-dead-at-51

No Limit rapper Young Bleed has passed away just days after he was admitted to the hospital. He was 51 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, the rapper’s eldest son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, confirmed the news, stating that he died following a brain aneurysm.

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u 💔💔💔 #youngbleed #mydad # #myfather @therealyoungbleed,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Clifton also stated, “I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

In the post, Clifton shared a video in which he confirmed that Young Bleed “gained his wings” on Nov. 1. Noting he wanted to clear up a lot of “false narratives” surrounding the situation, including his father’s age, Clifton thanked the doctors who helped the late rapper.

Young Bleed’s Son Said He Didn’t Have Any ‘Real Health Issues,’ Except High Blood Pressure

Although his father didn’t have any “real health issues,” Clifton pointed out that Young Bleed did have high blood pressure and was on medication for it.

Clifton further explained that things took a turn for Young Bleed while he was attending the afterparty for his CashMoney vs. NoLimit Verzuz performance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

That’s when Clifton said that things “spiked” for his father. He noted that it seemed “more of a natural thing that happened ot him,” and the rapper had collapsed. He suffered from a brain aneurysm due to internal bleeding.

Clifton said his father was placed on a ventilator and spent a week in the ICU before he died. He went on to confirm the legitimacy of the GoFundMe page that his family set up. The funds will now go towards the rapper’s funeral arrangements.

“Let’s keep his legacy alive,” Clifton added.

Master P and others previously asked for prayers for Young Bleed after he was admitted to the hospital. However, they did not reveal what led ot the hospitalization.