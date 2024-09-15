Lil Tay Reveals Heart Tumor Diagnosis One Year After Death Hoax

One year after she was the center of a death hoax, Lil Tay revealed she was diagnosed with a heart tumor.

The internet personality, whose real name is Claire Tian, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to share the health update. “Please pray for Tay,” she wrote in a post through her verified Instagram account. “We will be updating you as more information becomes available.”

The post included a video of Lil Tay having an ultrasound, which shows the heart tumor.

The next day, a post on her verified X account revealed the 17-year-old was in the hospital.

“Tay is currently in the ICU in serious condition,” the post reads, showing a picture of a hallway of the hospital, per PEOPLE. Another post reads, “Tay has been diagnosed with a life threatening heart tumor.”

Tay’s X account has since gone private.

As many questioned if the situation was real or not, a new post on Instagram showed the teen lying in a hospital bed following an apparent surgery.

“We are overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success!” the post reads. “We are deeply thankful to her surgeon, cardiologist, and the team who are the best in the world! Thank you for the love, prayers, and positive energy you have all sent her way. Thank you for your continued support. We are off to a great start on the road to recovery.”

PEOPLE reports that Tay’s attorney Kenneth Kenneth L. Kraus has declined to comment about her current health.

Lil Tay Previously Spoke Out About Her 2023 Death Hoax

Months after her famous death hoax, Lil Tay broke her silence and spoke about the incident.

“Chris Hope was the one that did the death hoax,” she stated during an Instagram Live about her father. “He was trying to sabotage me.”

“Meanwhile, he was working with this other con artist that claimed to be my manager and they had a crypto coin together. Their plan was to fake my death and then promote the crypto coin… These people are frauds.”

She also accused her father and stepmother of physical and mental abuse. “He is not the f—ing good guy here,” Tay said about her father. “He wanted control over my career and my money… Me and my family had to go through even more years of abuse through the court system because of him. But in the end, we won. I am free now and I thank God every day for it, I thank my mom for it. She spent all of her life savings in court.”

Hope denied all claims his daughter made in a statement to TMZ. “Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”