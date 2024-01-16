lil-nas-x-hits-back-at-critics-over-latest-controversial-song

Lil Nas X is back in the headlines again. This time it is about his latest single “J Christ” which was released on January 12.

The artwork features a photo of the “Old Town Road” singer on a cross which is being pulled up by several men and women. As with most things that Lil Nas X does, it caused an uproar in the music industry. But the artist insists that his intent was never meant to offend anyone.

“I didn’t mean to mock,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on January 15. “This wasn’t a ‘F’ you to you people. ‘F’ you to the Christians. It was not that.”

J Christ Backlash Taking ‘Mental Toll’ on Rapper

The imagery displayed on the cover art depicts Lil Nas X as Jesus Christ. In the Christian religion, this is blasphemy which is considered a sin. As you can expect the “Montero” rapper received a lot of backlash from multiple communities because of the artwork.

The artist says that since releasing the single cover, the backlash has caused a strain on him mentally.

“This is not to try to get everybody on my good side or whatnot. This is more so to clear my head about my own decisions. I know I messed up really bad this time,” he continued in the clip. “And I can act unbothered all I want but it’s definitely taking a mental toll on me.”

Viral Streamer Takes Aim At Lil Nas X

While many people had negative responses to Lil Nas X’s latest single, the most noteworthy protester was well-known Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Cenat quickly rose to superstardom in 2023. His 8.4 million followers have connected him to other star artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, and A Boogie With the Hoodie. Cenat did not hold back when addressing Lil Nas X’s latest single.

“Yo, Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole d––,” he said. “I hate that n––, bro. God gonna handle you in the right way. God gonna handle you, bro. He’s extremely disrespectful. Go on his page, bro. He’s disrespecting God himself. He’s disrespecting the whole culture.”

Whether you agree or disagree with Lil Nas X’s artwork for the “J Christ” single one thing is for sure – he has set himself up for one hell of an album rollout.