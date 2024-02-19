Lil Jon Reveals His Favorite Meme From Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s been a week since the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. But people are still buzzing about Usher’s halftime performance last Sunday. The halftime show featured a lot of viral moments. And with viral moments comes a plethora of memes. Superstar producer Lil Jon, who was part of the performance, recently revealed his favorite meme from the Super Bowl halftime show.

“The Usher ticking and the guy going ‘Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ,'” Lil Jon said. “That one’s pretty funny to me.”

Lil Jon “Still in Shock” Over Super Bowl

Lil Jon was not the only star guest to perform at the Halftime Show. Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, and Ludacris also highlighted his list of surprises. There was a multitude of star power on stage at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. But Lil Jon says he did not expect the reception to be what it was.

“I’m still in shock with how well it was received. We knew it was gonna be received well, but the overwhelmingly good response,” Lil Jon added.

“And everybody in Atlanta, this is their number one Super Bowl Halftime Show ever. [Usher] bringing all of us to be a part of it is just, I commend him.”

Usher Nearly Created Super Group With Rap Icons

Usher has accomplished just about everything there is in the music industry. Adding a Super Bowl headliner to his resume was the cherry on top. But he also revealed that he was almost a part of a huge venture. He almost created a music supergroup with three other icons.

“Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me were supposed to be a group. Yeah. That’s crazy. You gon’ hate me for that, I know,” Usher said on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

“We all got caught up in the moment. And we’re talking about it and having secret meetings about it. We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”