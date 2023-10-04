Like Father Like Son!: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Looks Swole In Birthday Post

Like Schwarzenegger famously said, “I’ll be back!” Well, his son will be back. With an uncanny resemblance to Arnold, of course.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena took to social media on his 26th birthday by sharing a spicy beach video to his Instagram account.

Baena, an actor, DJ, and fitness enthusiast celebrated the big day by hitting the beach in nothing but a black Speedo.

“Twenty Six? More like Twenty SICK! 😤🤙🤘Here’s your POV of me running into my late twenties 😂,” Baena captioned the video of himself running in slow motion.

The Chariot star’s ripped abs and chiseled physique were on full display in the clip for his 542k followers to view, and Baena’s Instagram fans were nothing short of impressed.

One fan commented, “Bro starting to look like Arnold in his golden years… 👏👏”

“So cool to watch your transformation. You have a similar physique to your Dad,” another follower noted.

A third follower joked, “You didn’t have to wear the speedo, that was a choice 😂”

The snippet of Baena running through the sand to Tears For Fear’s “Head Over Heels” quickly gained thousands of likes.

Earlier in the week, the shredded star competed in his first triathlon on Malibu beach. After completing the triathlon, he posted another snap on Instagram sans shirt wearing skin-tight black biker shorts. Baena smiled proudly while holding a medal and flexing his muscles.

He captioned the photo, Competed in my first triathlon today! 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️ What a great experience it was to compete with such amazing athletes. With my birthday coming up I wanted to challenge myself in a new way, I feel like I did really well and I’m proud of myself for going the distance. I truly believe that if you have muscles, you should be able to use them! 😂”

Once again, Baena’s followers gave their nod of approval to the athlete’s impressive feat.

One follower commented, “Let’s go Joeeeee👏👏👏”

Another said, “Dang bro ripping it in the speedo!! Not even the freezing water can shock those muscles👀”

Baena’s steamy posts come only days before his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, discussed his marriage-ending affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena with People.

“It’s just my f*** up,” the former bodybuilder explained, “Remember it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight.”

Schwarzenegger and Baena’s affair resulted in the housekeeper giving birth to Joseph Baena. Baena was born only five days before the ex-California governor’s child with Maria Shriver, Christopher.