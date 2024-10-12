Lieutenant Dan’s Daughter Worried Influencers Are Sending Father to ‘Early Grave’ Following Hurricane Milton Fame

The daughter of Hurricane Milton holdout “Lieutenant Dan” pushed back at influencers and donors for financially supporting her father. She said that their donations are enabling his drug use and putting his health at risk.

Ashley Ann Malinowski called for an end to all funding for her father, Joseph Malinowski, who gained national attention for refusing to leave his boat in Tampa before Hurricane Milton.

Of course, Malinowski, who is missing the lower part of one of his legs, got his nickname as a hat tip to Gary Sinise’s amputee character in Forrest Gump. In the film, Sinise’s character is defiant while sailing during a massive hurricane.

“Lieutenant Dan was doing just fine without all that money,” Ann Malinowski insisted in a NSFW TikTok she posted Friday.

“Y’all TikTok f–king famous people, y’all blowing him up, and he’s gonna be dead before he can f–king enjoy that boat. Look at him, after y’all got a hold of him, and now he’s high as f–k on all these videos,” the distressed daughter continued.

Ann Malinowski called for an end to all funding for her father, Joseph “Lieutenant Dan” Malinowski, in an emotional TikTok video. (Image via TikTok / Ann Malinowski)

“Lieutenant Dan” gained attention on the Weather Channel, CNN, and TikTok before Hurricane Milton hit Florida. During a livestream with TikTokker “Tampa” Terrence Concannon, he defiantly challenged the hurricane while clinging to his sailboat. The interview has garnered over 2.1 million views. Since then, Concannon has posted several videos featuring Malinowski, racking up tens of millions of views.

Influencers Organized Fundraising Campaigns and Potential Streaming Partnerships for Lieutenant Dan

Concannon subsequently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Malinowski acquire a larger vessel. To date, it has raised $46,568.

Joseph “Lieutenant Dan” Malinowski gained famed by refusing to leave his boat as Hurricane Milton hit. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Malinowski weathered Hurricane Milton aboard his boat, where he resides, rejecting claims from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor that he had sought refuge in a shelter. He was found secured to a dock in Tampa Bay.

Twitch streamer Adin Ross also proposed a partnership with the streaming platform Kick to Malinowski, offering to acquire a new boat valued between $50,000 and $100,000.

Meanwhile, Joseph “Lieutenant Dan” Malinowski’s worried daughter disclosed that she has grappled with her father’s drug safety issues for the past ten years.

“Is it just weed? Is it just weed? Yes, I’m his daughter, and I had to keep tabs on that man for 10 years trying to make sure that he is alive, and now he’s gonna get all of this and probably end up dead because of it,” she detailed in the video.

“Y’all are gonna f–king put him in the grave early for making him famous and giving him this money,” she said as tears welled in her eyes.

Malinowski’s daughter asserted that the influencers were exploiting her father to enhance their social media platforms. She also claimed they were clueless about how to genuinely assist her dad.

“Nobody actually f–king cares about him either. Y’all are just using him to make him famous, make yourselves more famous, make yourselves look good, but nobody f–king cares,” she concluded.

“Lieutenant Dan”’s tumultuous history came to light after his newfound internet fame. His criminal record includes numerous arrests in North Carolina and Florida, dating back to at least 2006.