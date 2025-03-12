Liam Payne’s Friend Roger Nores Breaks Silence after Manslaughter Charges Against Him Were Dropped

Liam Payne’s friend, Roger Nores, broke his silence shortly after the manslaughter charges against him were dropped.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to Reuters last week, Nores opened up about his friendship with the late One Direction bandmate.

“As a friend, you see them having a drug problem, and you do what you can,” he explained. “But at the end of the day, it’s their decision. You start seeing a chain of events, and it was just bad luck – it happened in a way that ended in tragedy.”

Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2024. He was 31 years old.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that the singer died of multiple injuries and “internal and external” hemorrhages. His toxicology report later showed that he had “alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants” in his system.

Payne’s cause of death was confirmed to be “polytrauma.”

Roger Nores Says He and Liam Payne Spent Time Together in the Months Leading to the Singer’s Death

As he continued to speak about his friendship with Liam Payne, Roger Nores revealed that he and the singer spent time together in the months before his death.

“The last six months of his life, we were together every single day,” Nores said. “All the time, along with our girlfriends at that time.”

Nores’ attorney, Rafael Cuneo Libaron, was present during the interview and stated his client had sent an email to Payne’s family shortly before his death. He recommended they encourage Payne to go to rehab.

The lawyer stated that, ultimately, drugs “are at fault” for Payne’s death.

Along with talking about his friendship with Payne, Nores addressed the backlash he received from One Direction fans.

“When someone you grew up with, with their voice, their songs, and all of a sudden they’re gone, it’s hard to deal with,” he said. “They’re trying to find an explanation.”