Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Confirmed 3 Months After Fatal Fall

Three months after the shocking death of Liam Payne, the One Direction bandmate’s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to BBC News, Payne died on Oct. 16 of “polytrauma,” which is defined by the National Library of Medicine as multiple injuries that involve multiple organs or systems.

The 31-year-old musician died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was formerly identified by funeral directors In Buckinghamshire.

“Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam’s death,” Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the hearing, per BBC News. “Over which I have no legal jurisdiction, it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time through the formal channel of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.”

Meanwhile, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office’s preliminary autopsy reporter, which was released after Payne’s death, indicated that he died of multiple injuries and “internal and external hemorrhages.”

The coroners previously told multiple media outlets that 25 injuries in the autopsy were “compatible with those caused by a fall from a height.”

They also pointed out the head injuries “were sufficient to cause death.”

The “internal and external hemorrhages” of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to the late singer’s death.

The coroners also stated that “no defensive injuries” were found, and no other injuries suggested that third parties were involved.

The toxicology report, which was released in November by the prosecutor’s office, revealed that Payne had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system when he died.

Argentina National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office Charged Five People in Connection to Liam Payne’s Death

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office charged five people in connection to Liam Payne’s death.

People reported that on Dec. 30, manslaughter charges were announced against the CasaSur hotel manager and receptionist, as well as a friend of Payne’s.

Another hotel employee and waiter were also charged with supplying drugs.

The waiter, identified as Braian Nahuel Paiz, was arrested on Jan. 3. He is now facing between four and 15 years in prison.

The hotel employee, Ezequiel David Pereya, turned himself in to the police.