LI Lawyer Fights With Country Club Guests Over Pool Chairs After Being Accused Of Torturing His Ex

An incident took place at a Florida country club on New Year’s Eve. It involved pool chairs, a lawyer accused of torturing his ex, and a swatted phone.

The case is a convoluted one. Although the most striking event was when a Long Island lawyer, Ronald David Ingber, confronted two angry guests, it’s important to take note of what directly preceded the shocking video that was obtained by The New York Post.

On December 31, a young, unnamed couple walked over to a pair of occupied lounge chairs they believed were theirs in Wycliffe Country Club in Palm Beach County. According to another video obtained by the outlet, they immediately resorted to yelling at the alleged seat stealers.

The woman, not happy, turned to the surrounding sunbathers. She asked, “Are you responsible for this?” while pointing at the seats she thought were theirs. This prompted the 55-year-old lawyer to confront the two, as the woman yelled her question at his wife.

Long Island Lawyer Slaps Phone Out Of A Man’s Hand In Lounge Chair Dispute

He confronted the angry couple, grabbed the man’s phone, and tossed it into the water.

Despite the man’s yells and curses, Ingber went to sit back down on his chair as staff scrambled to the scene.

In statements to The Post from Ingber and his attorney, they describe his actions as self defence. “I was approached. I thought somebody waved a weapon in front of me. And I disarmed them, period,” Ingber said. Despite him walking up to them and having ample time to figure out he was, in fact, holding a mobile phone before tossing it.

Richard Portale, Ingber’s attorney, said, “When one individual advanced aggressively toward my client, while raising an unidentified object toward his face, he reacted instinctively to protect himself, his wife and children and to stop what appeared to be an imminent threat.”

Ronald David Ingber was sued in October by an ex-mistress who claimed he gave her herpes and tried to stalk and psychologically torture her using many means of tracking and spying. Although he denied everything, the lawsuit is still pending.