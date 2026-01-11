Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Makes Rare Comment About Their Romance

Years after she and Leonardo DiCaprio called it quits, Camila Morrone speaks out about her four-year relationship with the Titanic star.

During a recent interview with The Times, Morrone opened up about the long-running romance. “When you’re an actor, people will always find things about your personal life,” she explained. “Perhaps with projects that will change, but it’s something that comes with the territory.”

She further noted that she was used to being around celebrities due to her upbringing. Her mother, Lucila Solá, previously dated Al Pacino from 2008 to 2018.

“Having grown up in Hollywood, I was around it,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex said. “I was around celebrities. It’s normal [for people] living in LA to see Brad Pitt at the coffee shop, you know?

She then pointed out, “I knew how ruthless the industry was, and the scrutiny and the spotlight on people in this industry.”

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio ended their relationship in 2022.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. Although they were first romantically linked in 2023, the couple wasn’t seen out in public together until late 2025. They were spotted shopping in Los Angeles last month and were later seen on a yacht in St. Barts earlier this month.

Camila Morrone has moved on and is dating Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. She confirmed their romance in a May 2025 Instagram post. They were first romantically linked in the summer of 2024.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Previously Spoke About the Hollywood Relationships With ‘Large Age Gaps’

During a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Camila Morrone spoke about the noticeably significant age gaps in some Hollywood relationships. She and DCaprio had a 23-year age gap.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she noted. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Noting she was aware of the public’s fascination with her then-relationship, Morrone said, “I probably would be curious about it too.”

“I understand the association,” she pointed out. “But I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”



