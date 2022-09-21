Lenny Kravitz Named As A Fashion Icon At Prestigious Event, Here Are Some Of His Best Looks

Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is an icon in the music industry, but that’s not the only field that’s recognizing his talents. The Council of Fashion Designers of America just named the star their 2022 Fashion Icon. In honor of his well-deserved win, here’s a look at some of Kravitz’s best outfits over the years.

2022 Met Gala

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It’s no wonder 2022 was the year Kravitz won the Fashion Icon award—just take one glance at his Met Gala look! The rocker wore high-waisted leather pants with a see-through black lace top and a matching cape. His silver-studded black leather boots and a stunning white choker completed the look.

2022 Grammy Awards

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In case you needed more proof that 2022 is Kravitz’s year, here’s what he wore to the Grammys. He once again sported tight leather pants and boots, but this time he paired them with a silver chainmail tank top and layered necklaces. His circular sunglasses gave the already super cool look a great finishing touch.

2016 VS Fashion Show

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Kravitz was dressed to impress at 2016’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. With a suede burgundy suit jacket layered over a faded red top and eccentric statement necklace, we just know heads were turning his way during the event. While this outfit gives a slightly different vibe from the first two on the list, Kravitz stayed true to form by punctuating his look with some signature boots.

2014 NRJ Music Awards

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Our stylish rockstar proved his versatility at the 2014 NRJ Music Awards, where he was photographed with singer Shy’m. Some bright red leather pants are the outfit’s immediate focal point—that is, until you catch those leopard-print boots! Up top, Kravitz kept the look neutral but still fashion-forward with some silver and gold chain-work and a tan suede jacket. And we would be remiss not to mention his burgundy-hued aviator sunglasses!

2012 NAACP Awards

(Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com)

While this photo from the 2012 NAACP Awards was taken a whole decade before his 2022 Met Gala look, it’s clear to see that Kravitz has always had a signature sense of style. Here, he sported dark jeans with an even darker tie-dyed shirt. Over top of the shirt is a studded black leather jacket with thumb holes. Kravitz accessorized the look with, you guessed it, a silver chain and some dark sunglasses!

