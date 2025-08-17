legendary-surfer-dale-webster-dead-at-76.

Dale Webster, a California surfer who held the record for the most consecutive days surfing, has died.

Webster, fondly nicknamed the “Daily Wavester” for his remarkable achievement, passed away on August 8 in Rohnert Park, California, his family confirmed to the New York Times.

No cause of death was revealed, but Webster’s brother said the surfer’s health had been declining in recent years. The surfing icon was 76.

Webster gained fame in February 2004 by setting a world record with an incredible 10,407 consecutive days of surfing. According to the Guinness World Records, this achievement required him to surf at least three waves to shore every single day without fail.

William Beal, a Sonoma County surfboard shaper and friend of Webster’s, told SFGate that Webster had struggled with poor health in recent years but will always be remembered for his dedication to surfing every day.

“He was a surfer, that was his main thing, that was his life ambition. I don’t think he ever second-guessed it,” Beal told the outlet. “He had a lot of good years here when it was not that crowded. I think he had a pretty well-lived life.”

Dale Webster’s Surfing Streak Began in 1975 and Ended Well Into the 21st Century

Webster, a San Diego native, moved to Bodega Bay in 1973 and worked as a custodian at a local elementary school. According to a 2000 New York Times profile, his surfing streak began in 1975 during a great week of waves. After surfing every day for a week, he thought, “Let me see if I can keep this going.”

He kept surfing every day until he became a surfing legend. Webster set rules for himself, riding at least three waves to the beach each day for it to count. He kept a surf log and had friends, family, and even strangers sign to confirm he completed his daily surf.

In 2003, Guinness World Records recognized his incredible feat: the longest streak of consecutive days surfed—over 10,100 days across 27 years. The surfer kept going until 2015, stopping only when minor surgery forced a break—ending an amazing 14,641-day streak.

Beal told SFGate that Webster was a skilled longboarder with a smooth, confident style on the waves and a laid-back personality off the water. He spoke with a slow, almost Southern cadence and was deeply dedicated to surfing, fully immersed in the pursuit of chasing waves.

“The fact that he did not get sick of [surfing every day] is a testament to his dedication to it. I never want to do that, and I love surfing,” Beal quipped.

Webster admitted his obsession cost him experiences like traveling inland or visiting family. Beal noted he wasn’t wealthy and lived in a rundown house, yet he never showed any regret.

“I never heard him say, ‘Oh man, I wish I hadn’t done this, I wish I hadn’t gotten caught up in this,’” Beal recalled. “I think he was very proud of his accomplishment.”