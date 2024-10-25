Legendary Singer Jack Jones Dies at 86, Cause of Death Revealed

Jack Jones, the veteran singer known to generations of TV fans for performing the iconic theme song of The Love Boat, has passed away.

The 86-year-old musician died on Wednesday, October 23, at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, following a two-year battle with leukemia.

Nicole Whitty, His stepdaughter, confirmed the news of his passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones was born in Los Angeles to parents entrenched in the showbiz world. His mother, Irene Hervey, was an Emmy-nominated actress who enjoyed a prolific career in film and television spanning over 50 years. His father, Allan Jones, was a celebrated singer known for his hit song “The Donkey Serenade” and for playing the romantic lead in iconic productions such as Show Boat (1936) and in the Marx Brothers’ films A Night at the Opera (1935) and A Day at the Races (1937).

Renowned for his smooth vocals, Jones caught the attention of the music industry after recording demos for songwriter Don Raye, per his website. By 1958, he was performing alongside his father at the Thunderbird Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Jack Jones Signs with Capitol Records, Launching a Prolific Career

In 1959, Jones signed with Capitol Records, where he released several singles and his album This Love of Mine.

Of course, Jones is beloved as the voice of the iconic theme song for The Love Boat, a role he began in 1977.

He also lent his voice to the theme for the 1968 film Anzio, singing “This World Is Yours,” and performed the title track for the 1963 movie Love with the Proper Stranger.

Throughout the years, he achieved success with iconic songs such as “Lollipops and Roses,” “Wives and Lovers,” and “The Impossible Dream.” In addition to winning two Grammy Awards and receiving five nominations, he made memorable cameos in films like Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) and American Hustle (2013).

Meanwhile, Jones was married six times throughout his life. His first marriage was to actress Jill St. John. That lasted from 1967 to 1969, followed by his union with Gretchen Roberts in 1970. He also had a romantic involvement with actress Susan George. From 1976 to 1982, he was married to Kathy Simmons. His next marriage was to Kim Ely, which lasted from 1982 until 2005.

In 1991, Jones and Ely welcomed their daughter, Nicole. He also has a daughter, Crystal Thomas, with Lee Fuller.

For the past few decades, Jones resided in the Coachella Valley with his sixth wife, Eleonora. They wed in 2009.