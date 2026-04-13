Legendary Singer Dies: RIP to Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer celebrated for her dynamic and versatile voice across more than 2,000 Bollywood movies, has passed away.

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The 92-year-old singer died on April 12 in a Mumbai hospital, CNN reported. She was admitted the day before after suffering a heart attack, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans of her 80-year career.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India’s most renowned and versatile voices,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. “Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her.”

“My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers,” he continued. “She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people’s lives.”

Born on September 8, 1933, in Goar, Sangli State, Bhosle was part of a renowned musical family. She began her career by singing ‘Chala Chala Nav Bala’ in the 1943 film Majha Bal. Per IMDb, her Hindi film debut came in 1948 with the song ‘Saawan Aaya’ in Hansraj Behl’s Chunariya.

Asha Bhosle’s Breakout Performance Came in 1957

Meanwhile, Bhosle’s breakout came in B.R. Chopra’s Naya Daur (1957), for which she sang several songs. She was also known for her work in Chopra’s films Gumrah (1963), Waqt (1965), Hamraaz (1967), and Dhund (1973).

The singer’s frequent collaboration with R.D. Burman began with the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. She would later marry Burman in 1980.

Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

She also pursued acting, making her on-screen debut in Badi Maa (1945) and appearing in several other films over the years.

Over her career, Bhosle was honored with India’s National Film Awards, BFJA Awards, and Maharashtra State Film Awards. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Filmfare Awards and was nominated for two Grammys. Meanwhile, in 2011, she earned a Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history.