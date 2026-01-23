legendary-rock-musician-francis-buchholz-dead-at-71

Francis Buchholz, the legendary bassist for the Scorpions and Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

His family confirmed the 71-year-old’s death in a Jan. 23 Facebook post.

“It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” his family wrote alongside a shot of the veteran musician performing. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

“Our hearts are shattered,” they continued.”Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us.”

His family also thanked his fans for their “unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey.”

“You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return,” they wrote. “Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Francis Buchholz’s Prolific Rock Music Career

Francis Buchholz, born on February 19, 1954, in Hanover, West Germany, kicked off his career by playing with Düsseldorf-born guitarist Uli Jon Roth in the hard rock band Dawn Road, according to Louder Sound. Both later joined Scorpions after Michael Schenker left for UFO, making their debut with the band on the 1974 album Fly to the Rainbow.

Roth left Scorpions in 1978 after the release of the band’s fifth album, Taken by Force. Buchholz, however, stayed with the band until 1992, contributing to iconic albums like Lovedrive (1979), Blackout (1982), and Love at First Sting (1984), as well as live recordings Tokyo Tapes (1978) and World Wide Live (1985).

Francis Buchholz performs alongside Scorpions singer Klaus Meine in 1991. (Photo by Dieter Roosen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, his final album with the band, Crazy World (1990), includes his sole co-writing credit on the song “Kicks After Six.”

After leaving Scorpions, Buchholz toured with Uli Jon Roth and recorded with the Hanover-based band Dreamtide. He later joined fellow Scorpions alumnus Michael Schenker in his band, Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, recording two albums with them: 2013’s Bridge the Gap and 2015’s Spirit on a Mission.