Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies at 64: RIP to Phil Campbell

Phil Campbell, longtime guitarist for Motörhead and founder of Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, has died.

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Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons announced the 64-year-old’s death on social media on March 14.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell,” the message read. “[He] passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation.”

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music, and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

“We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time,” the band’s message concluded.

In February, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons canceled their previously announced shows in Australia and Europe, scheduled from March to May. The band stated the reason was “due to medical advice Phil has just received,” but no further details were provided at the time.

Phil Campbell Joined Motörhead in 1984

Born on May 7, 1961, in Pontypridd, Wales, Campbell began playing guitar at a young age, according to Loudwire. He met Lemmy Kilmister when he was 12 years old.

Campbell formed the band Persian Risk in 1979. Five years later, he auditioned for Motörhead after guitarist Brian “Robbo” Robertson’s departure and was hired alongside Michael “Würzel” Burston.’

His first full-length release with Motörhead was 1986’s Orgasmatron, and he played on every subsequent album through 2015’s Bad Magic.

In 2005, Motörhead won their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance with their cover of Metallica’s “Whiplash.” The band had previously been nominated in 1992 for 1916 and in 2000 for their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” They received another nomination in 2015 for their song “Heartbreaker.”

Campbell also collaborated extensively with his three sons, Todd, Dane, and Tyla, in their band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. The group released a self-titled EP in 2016, followed by their full-length album, The Age of Absurdity, in 2018. That same year, they also released an official cover of Hawkwind’s “Silver Machine” for Record Store Day.