legendary-rapper-chino-xl-dead-at-50

The loved ones of American rapper Chino XL announced on Monday, July 29, that he passed away at the age of 50 over the weekend.

In a statement on Instagram, Chino XL’s family revealed that he died on Sunday, July 28. He is survived his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

In a joint statement, the rapper’s daughters stated, “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

Among those paying tribute to the Chino XL were Joe Budden, ScHoolBoy Q, and Chuck D.

According to TMZ, the rapper got his start after being signed by Rick Rubin’s American Recordings. He released his debut album in 1996. He was among the rappers who had a feud with Tupac Shakur as well. His Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary album won the 2012 HHUG Album of the Year Award.

Along with his music talents, Chino XL guest starred on the hit TV series Rno 911! and CSI: Miami. He was also in the film Alex & Emma with Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson.

Although his family has yet to confirm the official cause of death, they did reveal that there will be a memorial event in the coming days.



Rick Rock Previously Spoke About Chino XL’s Feud With Tupac

During a 2019 interview, producer Rick Rock revealed how the feud between Tupac and Chino XL began.

According to Rock, Chino XL and Tupac’s feud began after Chino name-dropped the fellow rapper on his 1996 debut album, Here to Save You All. The opening verse in the song, “Riiiot!” included the line, “By this industry, I’m trying to not get f— like 2Pac in jail.”

Rock also talks about the encounter with Tupac after his confrontation with Notorious B.I.G. at the 1996 Soul Train Awards.

“It was right after the confrontation at the Soul Train Awards with Pac and Biggie and them.,” Rock goes on to share. “They came back to Can-Am [studio] and me and Mike was still in there working on a beat for them. Left Eye was in there, Goodie Mob was up in there! That s— was crazy.”