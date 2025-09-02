Legendary Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner, Who Fought Muhammad Ali Twice, Dies at 75

Joe Bugner, the renowned heavyweight boxer who went the distance against legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in the 1970s, has passed away.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced Monday that Hungary-born Bugner, a British citizen, died at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

“It is with great sadness that the former British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia,” the British Boxing Board of Control said, per the BBC.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner was 75.

Bugner faced criticism in Britain after defeating Henry Cooper in 1971 with a controversial points win, which ended Cooper’s career and earned Bugner the British, Commonwealth, and European titles.

Joe Bugner Went the Distance with Muhammad Ali Twice in the 1970s

He lost the belts later that year but regained the European title before facing Ali in 1973 in a non-title fight in Las Vegas. Ali won on points, and Frazier defeated Bugner five months later at Earl’s Court in London, also on points.

Muhammad Ali faced Joe Bugner in a 15-round world heavyweight title fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 1, 1975. This photo captures the 14th round. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bugner faced Ali again in 1975 in a world-title fight in Kuala Lumpur. Ali won again on points after 15 rounds.

Bugner, a former child refugee who moved to Britain after fleeing Hungary during the 1956 Soviet invasion, won 69 out of 83 fights. This includes 41 by knockout.

Bugner’s 32-year boxing career ended in 1999. He moved to Australia and spent his final years in a care home after his dementia diagnosis. Known as “Aussie Joe,” he was a beloved figure in his later boxing years.

Joe Bugner and Muhammad Ali in 2000. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/ALLSPORT)

Throughout his career spanning 83 fights, he faced off against several other prominent heavyweights, including Earnie Shavers, Henry Cooper, and Frank Bruno.

Bruno called it a “sad day for boxing.” Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren also paid tribute to Bugner.

“He participated in the first fight I did on ITV – a great man who will be missed. I’m sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace,” Warren said.