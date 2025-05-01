Legendary Film Director Shaji N. Karun Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Shaji N. Karun, a pioneering director and cinematographer who transformed Malayalam cinema with his visuals and storytelling, has passed away.

The beloved filmmaker died on Monday at his home in Thiruvananthapuram, India, after a long battle with cancer, per Variety. He was 73.

Karun’s journey into cinema was deeply rooted in his early exposure to classical arts and literature. In 1975, he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India with a gold medal in cinematography, marking the start of an illustrious career behind the lens. He worked alongside renowned auteurs such as G. Aravindan and K.G. George, contributing to iconic films like Thampu, Esthappan, and Lekhayude Maranam: Oru Flashback.

Shaji N. Karun’s Directorial Debut Instantly Cemented His Reputation as a Filmmaker

According to Variety, Karun gained recognition as a feature film director with his debut, Piravi (1988), a powerful story about a father searching for his missing son during India’s Emergency period. The film earned widespread international recognition, including a Caméra d’Or—Special Mention at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival, and secured India’s National Film Award for Best Director.

Shaji N. Karun’s later films, Swaham (1994) and Vanaprastham (1999), strengthened his reputation further. Swaham was the last Indian film selected for competition at Cannes until Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light in 2024.

Outside of directing, Karun was a key figure in shaping Kerala’s cinematic landscape. As the first chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, he was instrumental in starting the International Film Festival of Kerala and turning it into a globally recognized event. As the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, he strongly supported independent and regional cinema, making a lasting impact on the industry.

Karun’s work received widespread recognition, including the Padma Shri award from India in 2011 and the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from France in 1999.