legendary-composer-charles-dumont-dies-at-95

French singer, songwriter, and composer Charles Dumont, beloved for co-writing the Édith Piaf classic “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” has died. Dumont passed away after a long illness, per Deadline. He was 95.

Videos by Suggest

Born in Cahors, France, in 1929, Dumont developed an early passion for jazz and initially trained as a trumpet player at the Toulouse Music Conservatory. After World War II, he relocated to Paris to further his music career. However, following a tonsil operation, he had to stop playing the trumpet, prompting him to shift his focus to the piano and composition.

During the 1950s, Dumont balanced his dedication to music with various odd jobs to sustain himself financially. In this era, he met lyricist and future long-term collaborator Michel Vaucaire. Together, they co-wrote “Non, Je Regrette Rien” in 1956.

French composer Charles Dumont poses next to a painting of Edith Piaf, 13 February 2007 in Paris. (Photo by PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Dumont, Piaf’s iconic association with “Non, Je Regrette Rien” almost never occurred. Unimpressed by his and Vaucaire’s compositions, the singing star initially declined their requests for a meeting.

After finally arranging an appointment through her housekeeper, the singer was livid at not having been notified in advance. She made them wait for an hour and curtly stated that they could present only one of their compositions.

Dumont sang “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.” After a moment of silence, Piaf announced it was the song she had been waiting for. She told Dumount and Vaucaire she planned to perform the tune at her upcoming concert at the renowned Olympia Hall.

Charles Dumont Collaborated with Édith Piaf on 30 More Songs

The writer-composer went on to create 30 more songs for Piaf, a collaboration that ultimately ended with her untimely death at the age of 47 in 1963.

Charles Dumont performs at Francofolies New York: A Tribute To Edith Piaf, held at Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 19, 2013. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Dumont composed songs for numerous iconic artists such as Dalida, Tino Rossi, and Jacques Brel (Je m’en remets à toi). Additionally, Barbra Streisand included his and Vaucaire’s song about the Berlin Wall, “Le Mur,” in her 1966 album Je m’appelle Barbra, which was inspired by French songs.

Dumont occasionally contributed music to films and TV series, notably earning credits for Jacques Tati’s 1970s classics Trafic and Parade. Additionally, his work, specifically the song “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” is featured in the soundtracks of films such as Inception, The Dreamers, Bull Durham, and Intolerable Cruelty.