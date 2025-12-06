legendary-comedian-eduardo-manzano-dead-at-87.

Eduardo Manzano, the Mexican actor, comedian, and star of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, has passed away.

Manzano’s son, Lalo, confirmed his father’s death in an emotional Instagram post on Friday. A cause of death was not provided.

“Today, the stage of life has lowered the curtain,” Lalo wrote in Spanish. “My father, a comedian loved by thousands and a human being admired by everyone who knew him, has departed this world. He was an extraordinary, kind, and intelligent man with a heart as big as his talent.”

The beloved comedian was 87.

Manzano appeared in several TV series and films in the 1960s with his comedic partner, Mexican actor Enrique Cuenca. The duo, known as Los Polivoces, had supporting roles in the films Agarrando Parejo and Tres Mil Kilómetros de Amor, and starred in El Aviso Inoportuno, per IMDb.

Manzano and Cuenca cemented their comedic legacy with El Show de los Polivoces, a sketch comedy series featuring their brilliant vocal impersonations, celebrity parodies, and unique original characters. The show aired for four seasons from 1971 to 1975.

“Behind every joke was a tireless worker. Behind every applause was a human being who deeply loved what he did,” Lalo Manzano wrote in his lengthy tribute. “And behind every smile, there was always a father who taught us to laugh, including in the most difficult moments.”

Manzano most recently played Don Arnoldo López on the family sitcom Una Familia de Diez, appearing in over 130 episodes from 2007 to 2022.

“With deep sorrow, we bid farewell to my beautiful daddy, and we thank all who have respectfully joined in with their love,” Lalo Manzano concluded.

Tributes Pour in For Beloved Comedian Eduardo Manzano

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans flocked to the comments section of Lalo Manzano’s social media post to express their condolences.

“A master of comedy, a great friend, an outstanding guy. Lalo, Ariel, and family, I accompany you in your grief. “He left a huge legacy, no other like him. Rest in peace,” comedian JoJo Jorge Falcon wrote.

Eduardo Manzano in 2019. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

“He is immortal in the hearts of millions of people,” one fan added.

“God has him in his glory, master of comedy,” TV host Mario Bezares wrote.

“You don’t know how I feel, my dear Lalo,” actor Luis Felipe Tovar added. “I send you a very strong hug and wish with all my heart that your daddy is already enjoying the bliss of having accomplished his mission. RIP. The great among the greats.”