Legendary Alice Cooper Guitarist Mike Pinera Dead at 76, Cause of Death Revealed

Mike Pinera, the former lead guitarist for Alice Cooper, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from liver failure.

The musician reportedly struggled with a long-term illness that led to liver failure. He was 76 years old at the time of his death. The St. Pete Catalyst. confirmed the news.

At the start of his music career, Mike Pinera was the guitarist and frontman of Blue Image. The group opened for various iconic groups, including Led Zepplin, and the Grateful Dead. One of its biggest songs was “Ride Captain Ride.”

After departing from Blue Image, Pinera formed the band, Iron Butterfly. The group only released one album, Metamorphosis.

In the early ’70s, Pinera teamed up with Jimi Hendrix’s drummer Mitch Mitchell to form the band Ramatam. He also helped form The New Cactus Band and Thee Image.

Pinera started his solo career in the late ’70s, with the release of his first album, Isla, in 1977. He then released his second album, Forever, two years later.

In 1980, Mike Pinera joined forces with Alice Cooper to be the rock icon’s lead guitarist. He stayed with Cooper for two years.

Mike Pinera Previously Reflected on His Exciting Music Career

During a 2014 interview with Blues GR, Mike Pinera reflected on his music career and those he met in the entertainment industry over the years.

“Meeting, becoming friends, and jamming with Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page among others,” he said about what was the most important experience of his career. “They were very social and open if you got to know them. To people on the outside, they came off as very private almost out of reach. But in quiet, laid-back surroundings, you could feel a deep sadness and hunger for true friendship and sincerity.”

He also stated that the best advice he ever received came from his mother. “[She said] ‘Son, God will help you if you help yourself.’ But I feel that in these troubled times with so many directions you can go in, right and wrong, I believe God will help those who even just try….. to help themselves. There is much we just can’t do by ourselves.”

In regards to what he would change in the music world, Pinera added, “If I could change anything in the music world it would be that the record labels stop telling the artists to be more ‘commercial.’ Let them be themselves to write and record what they love rather than what is selling at the moment. There probably would be less drug overdoses.”