Legendary Actress Hospitalized for ‘Serious’ Mystery Illness, Undergoes Surgery

Iconic actress Brigitte Bardot reportedly underwent surgery after being rushed to the hospital with an undisclosed illness.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that the 91-year-old actress fell seriously ill about three weeks ago while staying at her home in Saint-Tropez. She was reportedly hospitalized in Toulon, where she is recovering after an unspecified operation.

Former actress Brigitte Bardot in 2007. (Photo by Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Local newspaper Var-Martin also reported on Thursday that the actress is recovering in the hospital. “She is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days, but her condition remains worrying,” the French outlet added.

The Iconic Actress Had a Health Crisis Back in 2023

The legendary actress received treatment in 2023 for respiratory problems caused by the heat. Her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, told Var-Martin that emergency services initially went to the wrong address.

“It was around 9 am when Brigitte had trouble breathing,” he explained at the time. “[Her breathing] was stronger than usual, but she did not lose consciousness.”

D’Ormale described Bardot’s breathing issues as “a moment of respiratory distraction,” adding that firefighters soon arrived. They put Bardot on oxygen and remained with her to monitor her condition.

“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he added. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts.”

Born in Paris in 1934, Brigitte Bardot began her acting career in 1952. She gained international recognition in 1957 for her role in And God Created Woman.

Brigitte Bardot in 1963. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

After a career in film and music, she retired from the entertainment industry in 1973. Since then, Bardot has dedicated her life to animal rights activism.

Actress turned animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot visits her dog refuge “The Nice Dogs” of Carnoules on October 7, 2001, in Paris, France. (Photo by Charly Hel/Prestige/Getty Images)

She has been married four times, most recently to d’Ormale in 1992.