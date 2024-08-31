leah-remini-files-for-divorce-from-husband-after-21-years-of-marriage

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán have decided to take a different route after 21 years, officially filing for divorce. The former couple released a joint statement on social media, outlining the reasons behind their decision to end their marriage.

“Well, here we are,” began the long, detailed post. “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

The former couple shared their statement alongside a nostalgic photo of their younger selves, paired with a current image of themselves.

Despite Their Divorce, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Plan to Make More ‘Cherished Moments’

Remini and Pagán described their marriage as a tremendous success and expressed their excitement for “creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way.”

“We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC,” they added. “We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly.”

The post mentioned their daughter, Sofia Bella, whom Remini and Pagán welcomed on June 16, 2004. In addition, Pagán has three sons from a previous relationship

“We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year,” the pair continued. “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter.”

The actress first met Pagán in 1996 while he was performing at El Floridita, a Cuban club and restaurant in Los Angeles. They exchanged vows in 2003, according to People.

Their announcement follows closely on the heels of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing from Ben Affleck, which took place just a week prior. In May, Leah Remini and Lopez rekindled their friendship after a fallout in 2022 over Affleck. The “King of Queens” actress reportedly cautioned Lopez to recall the reasons for her initial breakup with Affleck back in 2002, highlighting that he had been a selfish partner.