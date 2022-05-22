We’re Head Over Heels In Love For Le Creuset’s L’OVEn Collection, But It’s Only Here For A Limited Time

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Le Creuset has become synonymous with elegance and longevity in the culinary world. ‌Its eye-catching series of products are the crème de la crème. Le Creuset’s products are also absolute workhorses in the kitchen.

In particular, the cast iron dutch ovens always outperform cheaper,‌ ‌off-brand counterparts. This is partly due to the brand’s outstanding thermal stability, heat-resistant handles, and thin cast walls. They also feature a design that allows for more‌ ‌comfortable handling. It’s almost impossible to find a chef who doesn’t vouch for Le Creuset. Just take a peek at Ina Garten’s stunning collection of Le Creuset in flame red.

As the Barefoot Contessa’s go-to favorite cooking tool, it’s a no-brainer to include it on‌ ‌our‌ ‌kitchen must-have‌ ‌list. However, before you cruise on over to Le Creuset to explore its collection of colorful cookware, we wanted to let you know about its latest limited edition that had us smitten.

Le Creuset L’OVEn Collection

Its extensive collection of vibrant cookware makes Le Creuset the perfect way to add distinct style to any kitchen and create a sense of self-expression. And just in time for Pride Month, the colorful L’OVEn collection made Le Creuset’s list of must-haves for the month of June.

Besides being a show-stopping collection, these new products from Le Creuset are also supporting a good‌ ‌cause. ‌Proceeds will help support The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in‌ ‌LGBTQ+ youth.

In this special edition pattern from Le Creuset, rainbow hearts cascade down the side of a ‌bright‌ ‌white‌ ‌background. ‌Love, happiness, and warmth are emitted by this ever-popular relaunched pattern, conveying the same emotions emitted by‌ a joyful ‌home. ‌You won’t have long to get a piece of this highly sought collection before they’re all gone. Make sure to grab your favorites now!

Take a look at some of our top picks from the L’OVEn collection.

Shop Our Faves From The L’OVEn Collection

(lecreuset)

In terms of Dutch ovens,‌ ‌Le‌ ‌Creuset‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌gold‌ ‌standard. ‌Whether‌ ‌you’re an experienced Le Creuste fan or a novice, the Signature Round Dutch L’OVEn is an essential tool for every‌ ‌kitchen. ‌

A cult favorite offers exceptional heat retention, locking in moisture and flavor for an unforgettable stove-to-oven-to-table meal your family is sure to remember. Use this adorable one-pot slow cooker for anything from braises to baking loaves of bread.

(lecreuset)

Le‌ ‌Creuset‌ ‌took‌ ‌its ‌best-selling ‌white‌ ‌Mini‌ ‌Cocotte and added the L’OVEN design to add some color and self-expression. ‌Because of their versatility, these heartwarming mini cocottes have become a favorite among home cooks. ‌Use‌ ‌them‌ ‌for‌ ‌preparing food and storing‌ ‌leftovers. ‌Or, bake a delicious pot pie or cobbler in them.

(lecreuset)

Le‌‌ ‌‌Creuset‌‌ ‌L’OVEn Mugs are essential‌ ‌for‌ ‌any‌ ‌coffee‌ ‌bar. The mugs are every bit as durable as the ‌Dutch‌ ‌ovens. ‌Featuring premium stoneware with a beautiful glaze, these mugs are dishwasher-safe and resistant to chips, scratches,‌ ‌and‌ ‌stains. ‌Simply put, they’re tough!

(lecreuset)

Quench your thirst with the L’OVEn Hydration Bottle. ‌Aside from evoking rainbows of love and joy, this bottle will keep any liquid‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌optimal‌ ‌temperature‌ ‌for‌ ‌hours. ‌Le Creuset’s popular hydration bottle features durable stainless steel, double-walled vacuum insulation, and a copper layer that prevents condensation. ‌Furthermore, Le Creuset’s 17-ounce water bottle is scratch-resistant and easy to clean, so it can look great‌ ‌for‌ ‌years‌ ‌to‌ ‌come.

