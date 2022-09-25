Le Creuset’s Autumn Collection Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels 

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s officially fall, so if you’re an autumn enthusiast, you’ve likely already pulled out your Halloween and fall-themed decor. You’ve probably switched out your throw pillows, hung your dried pampas wreath, and started diffusing your fall scents. And if you’re ready to add a little festive flair to your kitchen, look no further! Le Creuset has dropped a fall collection and we can’t wait to get our hands on some of the cult favorite’s goods.

The brand has a major following, which includes the likes of Ina Garten, so you know it’s the real deal. While some of the brand’s products cost a pretty penny, other products are reasonably priced. But either way, the quality and value of Le Creuset’s products are unmatched in the culinary world.

The durable, beautiful, and versatile cookware has led the way in bold design, style, and color since 1925. Read ahead for the coziest fall-inspired collection that will transform your kitchen into a fall haven.

This adorable mini pumpkin cocotte is great for side dishes and individual servings of cobbler, mac and cheese, and other fall treats. The stoneware distributes heat evenly, keeps food at the desired temperature, and is oven safe to 500°F. This sweet cocotte will be a fun and functional addition to your kitchen.

We’ve gone batty for this amazing stockpot. A cauldron of bats is featured on the side and lid of this Halloween-themed pot. Quickly heat up soups, stews, brews, and ciders in this festive stockpot.

Great for derby, pecan, or apple pie, this pumpkin casserole dish is thoughtfully designed and easy to clean. Use it as a charming serving dish at Thanksgiving or other fall feasts. Safely store leftovers, cook quiches, and transport yummy treats to family gatherings with this beautiful dish.

Pour your mulled cider, dirty chai latte, or hot chocolate into this bat mug that features appliqué bats on the side. This 14-fluid-ounce mug will keep you and your drink warm and cozy on a brisk fall morning.

If you’re ready to do some homestyle fall cooking, this cute pumpkin cocotte is the perfect pot. Make all your homemade soups, comforting beef stews, warm roasted chicken, and more in this versatile cast-iron dutch oven. Available in three autumnal colors: persimmon, meringue, and sea salt, this cocotte has a lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Bake up some spooky treats this Halloween with Le Creuset’s adorable cakelet pan. Featuring mini pumpkin and ghost molds, this pan is perfect for sweet and savory cakes alike. Plus, a heat-resistant silicone strip makes it easy to take the pan out of a hot oven.

