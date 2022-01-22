Who Is Jayson Boebert, Husband Of Outspoken Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is well known by many for how outspoken and passionate she is when it comes to her political opinions. We know about her policies, but what about her personal life? What do we know about her husband, Jayson Boebert?

Jayson Boebert’s Career In Energy

Boebert and Jayson married in 2005, raising four sons together. Boebert dropped out of high school in 2004, but later earned her GED. She got a job working for a natural gas drilling company and then became a pipeliner, a member of a team that builds and maintains pipelines and pumping stations.

Jayson works as a consultant to Terra Energy Productions, an energy firm. According to Ben Stout, the congresswoman’s deputy chief of staff, “Mr. Boebert has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012.” However, before she started working in politics, the two ran various restaurants together.

The Couple’s Restaurants

The couple opened their first restaurant, Shooters Grill, in 2013. They also owned Smokehouse 1776, a restaurant across the street from Shooters Grill. In 2015, Boebert opened another restaurant, Putters, on the Rifle Creek Golf Course. She sold it a year later.

In 2017, the couple set up a temporary location at a local county fair, representing Smokers Grill and Smokehouse 1776. 80 people who ate pork sliders from that temporary location became ill from food poisoning, and it was later determined by the local health department that the outbreak was caused by unsafe food handling at the event. The Boeberts did not have the required permits to operate at that temporary location.

The Boeberts’ Arrest Records

This wasn’t the couple’s first scandal. The two have a long arrest record, with some of the charges dating back to 2004. Boebert has been cuffed for disorderly conduct, missed court appearances, careless driving, and a “dog at large” (a neighbor claims Boebert’s two pitbulls attacked her dog).

Jayson has also had his troubles with the law. In 2004, he was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women at a bowling alley. Boebert was there at the time. He pled guilty, earning four days in jail and two years of probation. That same year, he was brought in on a domestic violence charge against Boebert; the two were dating at the time.

She received her own assault charge a few months later when she attacked Jayson and trashed his home, getting booked on third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and underage drinking charges.

In a statement about the resurfaced arrest history, Rep. Boebert’s chief of staff, Jeff Small, called the arrests “a retread of a failed personal attack by the Democrats from the last campaign. Attacking her family, trying to criminalize a $100 traffic fine or a dismissed case, and vilifying ordinary business transactions is exactly what people hate about politics.”

