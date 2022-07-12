Laura Linney’s Skincare Routine Doesn’t Contain ‘Any Magic Elixir,’ Just These Simple But Powerful Products

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

An interview with award-winning actress Laura Linney revealed the skincare routine that keeps her looking radiant. But the Ozark actress swears her youthful glow isn’t the result of some magic elixir. ‌Rather, her secret lies in what she chooses not to do, paired with a few simple yet powerful products she always has‌ ‌in‌ ‌her‌ ‌arsenal.

Linney attributes a significant part of her youthful appearance to her health and wellness habits. ‌She rides her Peloton bike at least three days a week as part of her regular exercise regimen. ‌Pilates is another passion of hers. ‌

Though she enjoys getting outside for a hike every now and then, she admits she rarely soaks up the sun. “I get no sun. I grew up in the theater so I was inside my whole childhood and so, yeah, no sun. And I don’t drink,” she told Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live.

While these are just a few of her secrets to ageless skin, the Hollywood actress has also been reported to use Clarins skincare. Although Clarins does not contain ‘magic elixirs,’ its products do contain soothing plant-based ingredients that offer real solutions.

How To Achieve A Natural Dewy Glow

Though Linney admits that she will stay ageless simply by washing her face, she has a few tricks up her sleeve besides that, and they are equally simple.

In a 2021 press release, Jenn Streicher, Linney’s makeup artist for the 78th Golden Globes Awards, outlined the Clarins products she used to achieve a natural, glowing look. In particular, Streicher wanted Linney’s skin to be the star of the show, and using the right products for prep was key.

To start, Streicher turned to ‌Clarins‌ ‌Hydrating‌ ‌Toning‌ ‌Lotion. ‌A blend of organic fig extracts and hydrating aloe vera makes this toning lotion ideal for normal to dry skin. ‌

Also, an exclusive Micobiote Complex helps re-establish a healthy balance in the skin’s natural microbiota, making skin feel smooth, soft‌, and‌ ‌radiant.

Streicher followed up the hydrating toning lotion with‌ ‌Clarins‌ ‌Double Serum.

Boosting the complexion’s natural glow, Clarins Double Serum is a fountain of youth for all skin types. ‌The‌ ‌award-winning‌ ‌serum‌ ‌visibly reduces wrinkles, promotes skin fitness, revives radiance, hydrates, smooths, and tightens‌ ‌pores. In addition, it contains an impressive 21 plant ingredients, including the antioxidant turmeric.

To provide an instant eye lift, Streicher turned to Clarins’ award-winning Total Eye Lift which delivers noticeable results in as little as 60 seconds.

This hard-working eye cream combats wrinkles, crow’s feet, dark circles,‌ ‌and persistent‌ ‌puffiness. ‌You’ll want to stock up on this all-in-one eye cream for its ability to deliver stunning results instantaneously and even better results with continued use.

According to Streicher, the final step for a stunning, glowing complexion involved two key products, the first being Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil.

Blue orchid and patchouli essential oils combine to hydrate and restore skin’s radiance, tone, and vitality in the Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil. ‌Hazelnut oil, vitamin E, and Omega 9 work together to soften and soothe skin, as well as minimize‌ ‌fine‌ ‌lines.

Steicher mixed a few drops of the Blue Orchid Oil in with Clarins‌ ‌Rose Radiance‌ ‌Cream. This powerful 3-in-1 daily moisturizer helps to smooth skin, improve tone and texture, and boost luminosity thanks to the addition of Vitamin C.

The final step before makeup application consisted of applying a smoothing primer all over Linney’s face, especially on the T-zone.

Known for its incomparable melting texture, the Clarins Instant Smoothing Perfecting Touch primer glides over the skin to leave it looking smooth, silky, and photo-ready. Furthermore, the formula is specifically designed to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores instantly.

It’s no surprise that Streicher relied on Clarins to create a dewy complexion for Linney. Founded in 1954, the brand has been dedicated to understanding women’s needs and creating sustainable, effective solutions. Inspired by nature, Clarins focused on plant-based ingredients to nourish skin inside and out. The result is healthy skin that truly glows–just ask Laura Linney.

