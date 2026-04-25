Latto Reveals Pregnancy

Rapper Latto has announced that she is pregnant, unveiling the news alongside the rollout of her upcoming fourth studio album, Big Mama.

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The artist shared the news on March 20 on Instagram, marking a major personal and professional milestone in her career.

Latto disclosed her pregnancy through the cover art for Big Mama, where she displays her baby bump and holds up a baby cheetah. She paired the announcement with the release of her single and video “Business & Personal (Intro).”

The Atlanta rapper built anticipation earlier in the day by teasing a surprise on social media. She posted a rather cryptic video featuring a baby cheetah, hinting at the reveal before confirming the news at midnight.

Fans Are Mostly Excited For Latto’s Baby And New Music

Her fans hit the comments to share their excitement, but many shared their criticisms surrounding the suspected father of the baby.

Fans and observers have noted the appearance of a tattooed hand in the music video that appears to belong to rapper 21 Savage, whom Latto has been linked to in recent years. While neither artist has formally confirmed details about their relationship in this context, the visual has fueled speculation about his involvement.

“I knew it omg congratulations,” one wrote, simply celebrating the news.

“Congratulating her for being pregnant by a married man is crazyyyy werrkkk [sic],” another criticized.

“LATTO WHO DID THIS TO YOU,” a third yelled.

“This is not what the fans wanna see,” one more commented, to the agreement of many.

The announcement signals a new chapter for Latto, who has established herself as a leading voice in hip-hop in recent years. Despite the life change, she continues to focus on her music career. Her album Big Mama is scheduled for release on May 29, 2026.

By combining a personal milestone with a major album rollout, Latto positions Big Mama as a defining moment in her career. The project reflects both her continued evolution as an artist and her transition into motherhood.

Not that every fan is happy about it.