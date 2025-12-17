Latest Doctor Convicted in Matthew Perry Case Won’t Get Jail Time

A doctor who pleaded guilty to supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry before his overdose death will not serve any jail time.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 55, was sentenced Tuesday to eight months of home confinement, according to the Associated Press. Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced Chavez to three years of supervised release in a Los Angeles federal courtroom.

Before sentencing, Chavez told the judge that he had recently lost a loved one and understood the grief caused by Perry’s death.

“I just want to say my heart goes out to the Perry family,” Chavez said.

Chavez acquired ketamine and supplied it to Dr. Salvador Plasencia. Plasencia was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison earlier this month for selling ketamine to Perry in the months before his death.

Chavez’s attorneys highlighted the differences between the two doctors and noted that Chavez “accepted responsibility early” by cooperating with investigators and surrendering his medical license before his detention hearing.

“These are real steps that someone takes toward accountability,” attorney Matthew Binninger explained. He described the sentence as a “fair and just outcome” for the case.

Perry was legally taking ketamine, a surgical anesthetic, to treat his depression. However, when his doctor refused to provide the amount he wanted, he sought out Plasencia.

Plasencia admitted to exploiting Perry, aware of his struggles with addiction. According to court filings, Plasencia texted Chavez, calling Perry a “moron” who could be manipulated for money.

Chavez confessed to illegally obtaining ketamine from a wholesale distributor and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute it. He has not been taken into custody.

Chavez is the Second of Five Defedants Sentenced in Connection to Perry’s Death

Perry battled addiction during his time on Friends, where he played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons alongside the iconic cast from 1994 to 2004.

Chavez is the second of five defendants sentenced after pleading guilty in connection to Perry’s death at age 54 in 2023.

Perry was found dead on October 28. The medical examiner listed ketamine, used in an off-label treatment for depression, as the cause of death.

A month before his death, Perry sought more ketamine than his doctor prescribed. He turned to Plasencia, who then asked Chavez to procure the drug.

He met Plasencia in Southern California to deliver ketamine obtained with fake prescriptions. In total, he admitted to supplying 22 5-milliliter vials and nine lozenges of the drug.

Chavez will also be required to complete 300 hours of community service.

The three other defendants who agreed to plead guilty will be sentenced at separate hearings in the coming months. Garnett has stated she will ensure the sentences are consistent with one another.