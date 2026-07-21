Latest Bella Hadid Romance Rumors Debunked

Contrary to what it looks like, Bella Hadid hasn’t lassoed herself another cowboy.

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TMZ reported that the model is not dating the mystery cowboy she’s recently been seen with. Sources told the outlet that his name is Nathan Lacy, and the two are just friends.

Nathan is the brother of Rachel Lacy, an artist and fellow horse lover who is friends with Hadid.

According to the source, Hadid has been in Colorado relaxing and having some down time with friends and family. They also claimed that she enjoys being surrounded by those close to her.

The confirmation of the non-relationship comes days after the Daily Mail reported that he was a project manager, Page Six reported.

“She does have someone she’s hanging out with, but he’s just someone she’s getting to know,” a source told the Daily Mail. “So don’t get too excited about it. I think she’s just trying to have a companion, she’s not trying to get married, she’s not trying to make this more than it is.”

Hadid and Lacy were first spotted together in Milan, Italy back in February. Photos showed the two leaving a restaurant. Hadid even signed some autographs for a few fans.

Bella Hadid’s last relationship ended earlier this year, according to the outlets.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

She dated rodeo star and horse trainer Adan Buenlos for two years before their split in January. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the split.

“Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”

The breakup deeply affected Hadid, a source told the Daily Mail.

“The Adan thing took a lot out of her, she really loved him, he loved her, it didn’t work,” the source said. “She was hurt and it took some time for her to get past it. She had said she wasn’t going to get into a relationship for at least a year, just to keep herself from going through it again.”

So it seems that Hadid may have had her share of cowboys for the foreseeable future.