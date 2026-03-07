latest-angelina-jolie-romance-rumors-debunked

Angelina Jolie might be starring in a new movie with a younger man, but that’s (allegedly) as far as their May-December vibes go.

Insiders close to Jolie told TMZ that her Couture co-star Louis Garrel, 42, and the 50-year-old mom of six aren’t dating. Jolie and Garrel have been spotted out to dinner, but the outlet’s sources say it’s purely platonic… nothing more than a friendly bread-breaking session.

TMZ adds that the actors are good friends with mutual acquaintances, but Jolie is single and focused on her kids and career.

In Couture, Jolie portrays a filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer while going through a divorce. A U.S. release date for the film has not yet been set. After Couture, Jolie will star in an adaptation of the novel Anxious People.

Louis Garrel and Angelina Jolie at the ‘Coutures’ Première at Pathe Palace in Paris, France on February 9, 2026. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Of course, Jolie’s third ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is still enjoying his romance with Ines de Ramon, who is 29 years his junior. Meanwhile, Jolie—previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton—remains unbothered and single.

Yet another insider recently told PEOPLE Jolie hasn’t dated since her divorce from Pitt was finalized in 2024.

“Angie has been extremely busy and focused for the past few years. Dating hasn’t been important to her. She hasn’t had a boyfriend,” the source told the outlet. “She’s pretty much been a single mom since the divorce, so that’s where most of her focus has been.”

“She loves being a mom and always wants to make sure that everyone thrives. She seems to be doing great,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Jolie has been the subject of wild romance rumors. In August 2024, she was falsely linked to British rapper and activist Akala.