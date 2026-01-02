Late Night Comedy Host Dies Suddenly: John Mulrooney Was 67

John Mulrooney, the American stand-up comedian, late-night television host, radio personality and beloved figure on the comedy circuit, has suddenly died. He was 67.

The Albany Times-Union was the first to report his unexpected death. They wrote that he passed away in his Coxsackie home in New York on December 29, 2025. Apparently, no cause of death has been shared.

Born on August 27, 1958, in Brooklyn, Mulrooney first made his mark in stand-up comedy in the late 1970s and early 1980s, performing in iconic New York clubs such as Pips, The Improv, The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. His sharp wit, improvisational style, and crowd-work abilities quickly earned him recognition among peers and audiences alike.

He wasn’t just a stand-up comic, however. In 1987, he was tapped as a temporary host on The Late Show on Fox following Joan Rivers’ departure, a role that placed him in the late-night spotlight.

He later hosted Comic Strip Live on Fox from 1989 to 1990, presenting stand-up comics to a national audience. Over the years, he also appeared on shows including An Evening at the Improv, Comedy Tonight, and acted in television series such as Ellen, Ryder P.I., The Good Life, and the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire.

John Mulrooney Was Much More Than Just A Funny Guy

Beyond television, Mulrooney cultivated a long-lasting presence in radio. He co-hosted morning shows on stations including WPYX and WPDH and later launched Mulrooney in the Morning on iHeartRadio in 2014.

He had fans for many reasons: his comedy, acting, hosting, and radio talents connected countless people. But he didn’t stop there.

Mulrooney also lived a life of varied service. In his early 50s, he joined the Coxsackie Police Department, serving until 2024. He was known to perform for U.S. troops overseas, with experiences his family described as among his proudest moments.

Details about funeral arrangements and memorial services are expected to be shared by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are being directed to causes close to his heart.