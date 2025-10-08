Las Vegas Woman Accused Of Posing As Nurse And Handing Out Fake Prescriptions To Diabetic Children

A 44-year-old Las Vegas woman, Crystal Scott, faces 73 charges for allegedly posing as a pediatric nurse and giving fake prescriptions to diabetic children.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KLAS, the investigation began back on September 26. A chief nurse with the Clark County School District allegedly noticed certain irregularities on an order she came across. It authorized school staffers to administer insulin.

As per the complaint, the date was listed in the order as August 22, 2026. However, after reviewing 12 additional documents, the chief nurse found inconsistencies in the signatures, police said.

The chief nurse contacted the physician whose licence number was listed in one of the documents. To her shock, not only did the physician not sign the documents and claim that the signatures weren’t his, but he also said he does not treat pediatric patients, the complaint detailed.

The chief nurse contacted the police, who then launched an investigation. Allegedly, Krystal Scott had used the identities of two licensed physicians without their knowledge. Additionally, she also used the license number of a Las Vegas registered nurse.

Scott is accused of forging the physicians’ signatures to write up to 24 fraudulent prescriptions for 12 diabetic children. Their ages, as per KTNV, range from 5 to 14 years old.

Arrested And Charged

When searched by the police, Scott was found in possession of various drugs, insulin pumps, completed lab orders, and blank lab orders in a physician’s name, an arrest report cited by KLAS said.

“She put a lot of people at risk, and some of them don’t even know,” a concerned parent told the outlet. “I think it’s really important to add how difficult it is to get into a specialist. Wait lists of six to nine months sometimes.”

Reportedly, Scott affiliated herself with “Glucose N Glow.” According to its Instagram page, it offers “personalized endocrinology and aesthetics care that balances health & enhances your glow.” The business website is no longer accessible, and as per KTNV, the business itself is not licensed.

Furthermore, as per the outlet, Crystal Scott was listed on “The Docs” website. There, her bio described her as “registered nurse (RN) with a master’s degree in dietetics.” Her bio is no longer accessible, and, according to the police, she is not a registered nurse.

Crystal Scott now faces 73 charges, including 17 counts of forgery, 12 counts each of practicing or offering to practice nursing without a license, and child abuse, among others.