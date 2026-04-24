Lana Del Rey’s Ex-Fiance Weighs in on Her Marriage to Alligator Tour Guide

Lana Del Rey’s former fiancé has publicly reflected on her marriage to a Louisiana alligator tour guide, offering a candid but measured response to the high-profile relationship.

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Clayton Johnson, a Nashville-based musician who was engaged to Del Rey in 2020, addressed her 2024 marriage to Jeremy Dufrene in a recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. The couple ended their engagement in 2021 after a relatively brief relationship.

Speaking about the development, Johnson acknowledged mixed emotions but emphasized goodwill. He said that while the situation “might sting a little bit,” he ultimately feels happy seeing Del Rey “find her person” and appear fulfilled in her marriage.

“I think that when you love somebody, and it comes from a pure place, and she’s somebody that I loved and I love, for her to find her person and for her to be as happy as she is, like she is glowing, nothing could make me happier for her,” he said. “It might sting a little bit, to be honest with you, but if you really love somebody in the purest form, how could you be upset at that?”

Clayton Johnson Only Has “Nothing But Amazing Things To Say About” Lana Del Ray

Johnson framed his reaction in terms of enduring affection and “respect.” He noted that genuine care for someone includes accepting their happiness, even when paths diverge. Johnson also stressed that he holds no resentment toward Del Rey or her husband. He also does not view her marriage as something negative.

Del Rey married Dufrene, an airboat captain who leads wildlife tours in Louisiana, in September 2024. The couple tied the knot in Des Allemands following what reports have described as a relatively private and low-key relationship.

Johnson also addressed his own recent public appearances, including participation in a reality dating show. He clarified that his decision to join had no connection to Del Rey or her marriage. He described the move as a personal step rather than an attempt to respond to past relationships.