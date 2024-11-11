Lamar Odom Orders Realdoll Resembling Ex Khloe Kardashian, Creeps Out Internet

Hitting a level of cringe that no one should ever achieve, Lamar Odom orders a “RealDoll” that resembles his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA star searched for the doll of his dreams while on tour at the RealDoll’s Las Vegas facility on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Odom’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, shared with TMZ that he saw RealDoll in a news story last month and knew he needed to get a doll for himself. He decided to visit the facility during his birthday week.

The media outlet reported that the dolls’ price range is between $8,000 and $20,000. However, the company has arranged a special deal with Odom.

Following Odom’s visit, RealDolls took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the former basketball player picking out his custom doll.

“Things get REAL at #RealDoll as we had @lamarodom visit our facility on his birthday,” RealDolls shared in the post. “So we can customize his doll with precision! Special guest tour guide appearance @thereallisaann for that extra zest!”



Rodriguez further confirmed with TMZ that Lamar Odom picked out a doll that looks like his ex, Khloe Kardashian, noting that the doll is “perfect” for him.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian married exactly one month after they met at a party in 2009. They were together until 2016. It was reported that Odom’s drug and alcohol abuse, as well as his infidelity, caused the duo to go their separate ways. They don’t share any children.

Following her divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian dated fellow NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two dated on and off for six years. They have two children together.

Clearly, Lamar is not over Khloe, despite the marriage ending nearly a decade ago.

Khloe Kardashian Previously Stated Ex-Husband Lamar Odom ‘Hounding’ For Her Number Was the ‘Best Thing’ He Did

Over the summer, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Lamar Odom, telling best friend Malika Haqq that her ex “hounding” for her number was the “best thing” he did during their time together.

“The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing,” Khloe said during an episode of The Kardashians. “He did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn’t give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager. And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it’s sexy… you want a little aggressiveness.”

Khloe then told her bestie that she didn’t think it’s a good thing when they’re both comfortable being single, without wanting to date. “It’s a scary world out there, there’s phones everywhere,” she admitted. “I definitely think what I’ve been through is a factor why I’m not just like, ‘Let’s just start dating again!'”