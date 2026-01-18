Lamar Odom Just Got Arrested in Las Vegas

A former NBA player and reality TV personality’s sobriety has allegedly faced a tough setback.

Police arrested Lamar Odom, a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, in Las Vegas on Saturday morning. Per TMZ, he was booked on a DUI charge, as well as speeding and a moving violation. The speeding charge comes with allegations that Odom was traveling more than 41 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

No more specifics around Odom’s arrest and alleged substance abuse have been made available as of press time.

Lamar Odom, No. 7 of the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks during a news conference at the Lakers training facility on May 11, 2011 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers were swept out of their best of seven series with the Dallas Mavericks four games to none. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Odom infamously had a previous DUI in 2013, which contributed to the end of his marriage to Keeping up With the Kardashians personality Khloé Kardashian. He also faced a massive health scare in 2015, with his substance abuse contributing to him suffering multiples strokes and heart attacks, among other issues.

The former Khloé and Lamar reality TV star has spent the years since touting his sobriety, including trying to get other struggling celebrities into rehab. He has also stayed in the headlines for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother and appearing in a couple of celebrity boxing matches.

Odom has not commented on his arrest as of press time.