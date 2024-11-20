Lamar Odom Admits It’s ‘Sick’ He Bought Realdoll Resembling Ex-wife Khloé Kardashian

Admitting he may have crossed the line, Lamar Odom declared it was “sick” of him to buy a “Realdoll” that resembles his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian

The former NBA star visited the RealDoll’s Las Vegas facility earlier this month as part of his 45th birthday festivities. His manager stated that he had seen a news story about the company recently and wanted to get a doll for himself.

While at the facility, RealDolls made a deal with Lamar Odom for a customized doll that noticeably resembled his ex-wife and reality TV star Khloé Kardashian. He called the doll “perfect” for him.

However, it appears Odom is admitting the doll customization is a bit cringy. During his appearance on the We’re Out of Time podcast on Tuesday, Nov. 19, he spoke about the doll, noting it’s “a little off” that he bought a doll that looks like his ex.

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” he pointed out. Lamar then shared more details about the doll’s customization process.

“They’re gonna make it to look like her,” Odom stated. “I need, like, a harem!”

Lamar Odom justified buying the doll by noting it was “important” for his mental health.

“A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health?” the podcast’s host Richard Talle asked.

“For me, it would be,” Odom answered.

Despite making a sex doll that resembles her, Lamar Odom revealed he does not talk to Khloé Kardashian. “I don’t speak to her much, but she cares about me.”

“I could text her and she’ll reply,” he added.

The former couple was married in 2009, weeks after meeting. However, in 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce, citing his infidelity and addiction. The split was finalized in 2016.

Lamar Odom Opened Up About His Marriage to Khloé Kardashian Earlier this Year

During an interview with E! News earlier this year, Lamar Odom reflected on his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

“I’m only speaking for myself, but it’d be hard to really forget somebody after you married them after 30 days,” Odom said at the time. “[It’s] probably impactful, you know, for the rest of your life—whether you stay with them or not.”

While the former spouses hadn’t seen each other in a long time, Lamar Odom had a special message for Khloé Kardashian, clearly showing he was not over her. “That I love her and that I’m grateful and that I miss her,” he shared. “And I wish her and her kids the best.”

Odom went on to speak about the bond he had formed with Kardashian’s younger brother, Rob. “I don’t have any siblings,” he explained. “It was cool to me to have somebody come into my life and play that role. I learned from it.”

He then concluded, “Once a family, always a family.”