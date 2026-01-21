‘Laguna Beach’ Star Welcomes Baby

A former Laguna Beach and The Hills star announced that she and her husband have recently welcomed their first child.

In a recent post on Instagram, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth revealed that she and Dom Natale’s daughter, Nelle, has arrived. “She started the year by surprising us two weeks early,” Bosworth wrote. “But really, she was right on time. Our teeny one is named for her Oma and already so loved.”

Among those who quickly congratulated Bosworth was fellow Laguna Beach and The Hills star, Lauren Conrad. “Welcome to the world sweet girl!!” Conrad wrote in the post’s comment section. “So happy for you guys.”

Lo and Dom got married in a small ceremony in Laguna Beach last summer. The former reality TV star was four months pregnant at the time. Although they had planned a much larger New York City wedding, the couple opted for a more intimate event.

“We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now,” Bosworth previously stated. “We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor, and relax.”

The ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Was Four Months Pregnant When She and Her Husband Got Married

The couple had started their IVF journey months before the wedding planning began. Boswroth further shared that when she and Natale set their wedding for July, they didn’t know if their IVF cycle would be successful.

“I bought a dress (or two) early on in the hopes one would still work if we got lucky,” she continued. “Three weeks before my wedding, nothing fit and I put into a call to my stylist friend, Thomas Carter Phillips, who works with an incredibly talented tailor, Hailey Desjardins, to build me a dress from scratch.”

She further shared, “At that point, I was more than three months pregnant, had gained weight from the transfer medications and was starting to show. We decided a classic look that accentuated my bump would be best. My finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding, and I could not be more grateful to [stylist] Tommy and Hailey [Desjardins] for saving me in one the most extreme pinches of my life.”

Along with their IVF journey, the couple also had to deal with other health matters. While Natale underwent double-jaw surgery, Bosworth had endometriosis surgery.

“It took about a decade from first experiencing symptoms to finally undergoing laparoscopic surgery to confirm a diagnosis,” Bosworth shared in an Instagram post. “My excision surgery has humbled me, the recovery much longer and more painful than I anticipated.”

She then added, “How I’ve felt through it all? Grateful. Confused. Overwhelmed. Relieved. Validated. Scared. And … now recovering!”