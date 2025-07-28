A ‘The Hills’ Alum Announces Pregnancy After Getting Married

Shortly after she got married, The Hills alum Lo Bosworth announced that she and her now-husband, Dom Natale, are expecting their first child.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Bosworth confirmed the exciting news. “We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now,” she explained. “I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey, we thought about a big, New York City wedding.”

However, Bosworth pointed out that plans quickly changed to match their family plans. “We changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnancy,” she continued. “An intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food, and the beautiful decor, and relax.”

The couple got married in Laguna Beach, with 28 of their closest friends and family members in attendance.

“Getting married at home in Laguna felt right for us,” The Hills star said. “Inviting, calming, and full of love. We’ve both been to NYC for about 15 years, and for me, going home to Laguna to get married feels very full-circle.”

The small wedding was everything the reality TV star and her new husband envisioned. “We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy. When your reception is in your backyard and you invite guests to jump in the pool, you need to be laid back about it all.”

‘The Hills’ Star Experienced One Major Wedding Issue

As she continued to speak about her wedding, Bosworth admitted there was one major wedding issue – getting into her wedding dress.

“When we set our date in July, we didn’t know if our planned IVF cycle would be successful,” she explained. “I bought a dress (or two) early on in the hopes one would still work if we got lucky.”

The issue occurred just three weeks before the big day. “Three weeks before my wedding, nothing fit and I put into a call to my stylist friend, Thomas Carter Phillips, who works with an incredibly talented tailor, Hailey Desjardins, to build me a dress from scratch.”

At that point, Bosworth was three months pregnant and had gained weight from the transfer medication. She was also starting to show.

“We decided a classic look that accentuated my bump would be best,” she added. “My finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding, and I could not be more grateful to Tommy and Hailey for saving me in one [of] the most extreme pinches of my life.”