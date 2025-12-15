Lady Gaga Stops ‘Mayhem Ball’ Concert Mid-Song After Backup Dancer Falls off Stage

Putting safety above all else, Lady Gaga paused a recent Mayhem Ball concert after a backup dancer fell off the stage.

While performing in Sydney over the weekend, one of Lady Gaga’s backup dancers was seen slipping offstage during “Garden of Eden.”

“Just one second,” Mother Monster, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, declared while interrupting the concert. “We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s OK, just everyone wait a second, please.”

The show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Lady Gaga said. pic.twitter.com/fKltrlRQJh — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) December 13, 2025

The music icon was also heard asking the backup dancer, “Are you OK?”

The performer, identified as Michael Dameski, got back up, and the show continued.

Dameski shared an update following the performance. “Hey everyone, I’m OK,” he wrote. “Thank you for checking in. Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!”

He re-shared a video of himself returning to the stage and wrote, “The show must go on.”

The Mayhem Ball Tour is set to resume in late January in Osaka, Japan.

Lady Gaga Kicked Off the Mayhem Ball Tour Earlier This Year

The singer-songwriter announced the highly anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour earlier this year and kicked it off a couple of months later.

Lady Gaga and her team have been touring, with stops including Las Vegas, New York City, and more.

“I’m not an adrenaline junkie anymore. I used to love that feeling,” she explained during a November profile interview with Rolling Stone. “I see all the fans, and I’m in this big dress, and the music is so loud and it’s very dramatic … and for 90 seconds, I have to talk myself out of a panic attack.”

She further explained, “The rehearsal of self saves me. Every cell in my body goes, ‘You know what to do.'”

Lady Gaga’s fiancé, Michael Polansky, also spoke about her personality both on and off the stage. “She’s definitely not Gaga or Stefani,” he said. “She’s both, and, yeah, they go together much better than I think people realize.”

Germanotta further spoke about her performing persona. “Lady Gaga’s the person who made Lady Gaga,” she noted. “I think I just feel more relaxed about it all. Like, I am Lady Gaga. You know, this idea that that has to be something specific? I think that’s an old story I used to tell myself. And I don’t really care what anyone calls it anymore. It’s just me.