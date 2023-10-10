Lady Gaga And Boyfriend Michael Polansky Spotted Together After Alleged Split

The “Born This Way” singer and boyfriend Michael Polanksy have been seen going on multiple dates after their reported split.

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga, 37, and Polansky, 45, were spotted on two concert date nights. Earlier this year, the couple was rumored to have split, as they hadn’t been seen together since early 2022. However, the lovebirds put the rumors to rest in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Gaga was initially seen supporting singer Katy Perry in her residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday. Polansky and her manager, Brian Campbell, accompanied the “Applause” singer at the show.

A fan shared a short clip of the rare couple sighting on X, formerly Twitter. Gaga looked at the camera, casually smiled, and flashed the fan peace sign.

The following day, the couple was spotted again at Las Vegas’ newest venue, The Sphere. Gaga and Polanksy were attending to watch the Irish rock band, U2, perform.

In the video, Gaga is seen walking down the venue stairs as U2’s “Where The Streets Have No Name” plays in the background. The singer styled her hair in a chic messy bun and wore a blue and brown flannel shirt.

Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky’s History

As reported by Page Six, Gaga and Polansky ended their three-year romance due to a disagreement over marriage and children. Several months after breakup rumors sparked, the couple was spotted going to dinner in Studio City, California.

The singer has previously gushed over her long-term boyfriend, saying, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

The couple became official in February of 2020, almost one month after they were seen smooching at a New Year’s Eve event in Las Vegas.

Luckily for fans of the couple, it seems like Gaga and Polanksy are still going strong. We’re just glad their relationship wasn’t a “Bad Romance” after all.