Kylie Kelce Reveals Which of Her Kids Feels ‘Personally Victimized’ by Her Pregnancy

Less than two weeks after announcing she and Jason Kelce are expecting their fourth baby girl, Kylie Kelce revealed that one of their other daughters is feeling “personally victimized” by the pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

In a preview clip of her Not Gonna Lie podcast’s first episode, Kylie said her 19-month-old daughter, Bennett, hasn’t accepted that she will be a big sister yet.

“No, no, she absolutely has not [come around],” Kylie confirmed. “When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest.”

Kylie seemingly hinted that she and Jason’s thirdborn may struggle with not having as much attention once the new sibling arrives.

“When other babies or little kids come over, and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them,” Kylie said. “So we are about to ruin her day.”

Kylie took to Instagram to share the news about the latest pregnancy on Nov. 22. She posted a photo of all three of her and Jason’s daughters not appearing to be 100 percent thrilled by the news.

The couple’s oldest, Wyatt Elizabeth, is seen with her hands on her ears, as Bennett is noticeably distraught. Meanwhile, the current middle child, Ellioette (Ellie) Ray, seemingly reacted to the news with a slight grin.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feels about getting another sister,” Kylie shared in the post’s caption. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

Jason Kelce Is Excited That He and Kylie Are Expecting Another Girl

Meanwhile, Jason recently shared his thoughts about how he and Kylie are expecting their fourth baby girl.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, talked about the hilariously adorable announcement photo.

“I think that’s a pretty accurate representation,” Jason said. “Ellie is happy; she’s no longer the middle child. Wyatt is like, ‘This is too much.’ And Bennie is no longer the baby.”

He also declared he was “super excited” to welcome another girl into the Kelce clan.

“I just love my daughters so much,” he said. “The fact that we’re going to be getting another one is beyond exciting.”

“I want this baby to come out happy and healthy. That’s all you can ask for,” Jason added. “Very, very excited about welcoming another child to our already chaotic household.”