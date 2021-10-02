Kylie Jenner’s Latest Video Stars Daughter Stormi Webster For Kylie Baby

Kylie Jenner stars in a new video alongside her daughter Stormi Webster as she expands her empire for the launch of Kylie Baby. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, currently expecting her second child, is today celebrating the launch of her latest brand, and it was Kylie Baby galore on the star’s Instagram as she ensured promo went without a hitch.

Jenner’s brand, already plastered all over Times Square in New York City, brings shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, and a bubble bath, and it even features 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in the promo. Check it all out below.

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Brand Is Finally Here

The Calabasas-based star’s brand, packaged in both blue and pink and with a cute cloud logo, fills the last five posts on her Instagram. Earlier today, an update confirmed the September 28 launch, with the adorable range seen neatly laid out and with some very child-friendly rubber duckies as decor.

Jenner took to her caption, writing: “@kyliebaby is LIVE! on KylieBaby.com.” The brand had caused a stir earlier this year as Kylie Baby became a verified account on Instagram, this before the mom of one confirmed she was launching the company.

Quick to follow was a shot showing the Lip Kit queen smiling while in a ruched and baby blue dress and with daughter Stormi Webster on her lap – the tot was in a cute matching bathrobe and it turns out, the whole range is “approved” by her.

Shortly before Kylie Baby launched, Jenner told her social media followers: “I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” adding:

See The Brand’s First Video, Starring Stormi, Below

“I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!”

Expanding Her Empire

Jenner, a billionaire, now comes armed by her portfolio of brands, including 2015-launched Kylie Cosmetics, plus 2019-launched Kylie Skin.

Continuing on her IG stories, the reality star stated:

“This is extra safe for your babies and your kids, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids,” also confirming that the range is “Stormi-tested and approved,” even revealing they’re the “only products” she and her daughter have used for “the past maybe two years now.”